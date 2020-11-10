Betty Lou Keehner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou Keehner, 77, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at The Inn at Christine Valley in Youngstown.

Betty was born in Youngstown on August 1, 1943, the daughter of James R. and Gwendolyn Lennous Goist.

She graduated from South High School in 1961.

On October 12, 1963, she married John Edward Keehner at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown.

Betty became a member of the Catholic Church in 1991 and belonged first to Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Austintown before joining the Cathedral Parish of St. Columba in 2005. The last four years, during her residence at The Inn, she attended St. Christine Parish in Youngstown.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Carol Hicks of Austintown; three sons, Gerald and his wife, Ruth, of Bowie, Maryland, Reverend John of North Canton, Ohio and Richard of Austintown; by her brother, Gerald Goist and his wife, Debbie, of Austintown; by her grandson, James Hicks of Manassas, Virginia; her granddaughters, Catherine and Cecilia Keehner, of Bowie, Maryland and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John, who died January 31, 2001; her infant son, Michael, who died in November of 1967; her son-in-law, James Hicks and her brother, James Goist.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

Due to our Current health crisis we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the governor ( 6-foot rule and no lingering) thank you.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Private calling hours will be held for the family at Fox Funeral Home.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Inn at Christine Valley for their loving care for Betty for these past four years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Christine Parish Capital Campaign in Betty’s memory.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Lou Keehner, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: