Betty Jane (Langenheim) Foley, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Foley, 91, passed away Wednesday evening, October 20, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born February 15, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of Charles and Elizabeth Lawson Langenheim.

She loved to dance and visiting with friends and family.

Her husband, Francis J. Foley, whom she married June 6, 1946, passed away February 7, 1996.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory her son, Frank (Helen) Foley of Austintown; daughters, Jackie Winter of Louisiana, Margie (Glenn) Teasley of Youngstown and Pam (Pat) Fleischer, with whom Betty made her home; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband; Betty is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Calvin Winter; five brothers and four sisters.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a funeral service officiated by Rev. Russ Adams at 2:00 p.m.

Material tributes can be made in Betty’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

