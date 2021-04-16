Betty Jane Fehrenbaugh, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Fehrenbaugh, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

She was born November 5, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of John J. and Margaret McKeever Sullivan.

Betty went to St. Dominic School and graduated in 1945 from Ursuline High School.

She was full of life and never let grass grow underneath her feet. Betty enjoyed going to bingo and lunch with her friends. Being an outgoing person, Betty volunteered for several charities and was a member of the St. Dominic Alumni Association. She was an avid Notre Dame and Ohio State University football fan.

Her husband, Leo J. Fehrenbaugh, whom she married April 30, 1966, passed away Septmber 12, 1997.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Mary H. (Terry) Sweeney of East Brady, Pennsylvania; a son, James J. (Nancy) Fehrenbaugh of Canfield and a granddaughter, Hannah Elizabeth Rohrabaugh. Betty Jane also leaves her nieces, Kathleen Conway of Boardman and Maggie Thayer of Levittown, Pennsylvania and her nephew, James (Jocelyn) Sullivan of San Francisco, California; plus she leaves several great-nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Betty is preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret “Peg” Sullivan and Eileen Cronin and brothers, Patrick Sullivan and James Sullivan. Betty Jane sadly was preceded by several nieces and nephews as well.

At Betty’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral services; private burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Betty’s memory to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510.

The Fehrenbaugh family would like to thank the staff of Windsor House of Canfield for the compassionate care they provided to their mother.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street Boardman, Ohio. Family and friends of Betty Jane may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences to the Fehrenbaugh family.

