YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ann DeCesare, 92 passed away peacefully Monday morning May 8, 2023.

She was born June 17, 1930 in Struthers, a daughter of Paul and Anna Dedish Kossick.

Betty was a 1948 graduate of Struthers High School and a 1951 graduate of Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing.

After graduation, Betty moved to San Francisco to work at the naval hospital for 15 years. She then moved home to Youngstown and finished her nursing career at Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital.

Betty was a member of St. Charles Church.

Her husband of 44 ½ years John A. DeCesare passed away in 2014.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her stepsons Danny (Annette) DeCesare, Douglas (Lori) DeCesare, stepdaughter in law Denise DeCesare, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, Betty is preceded in death by her stepson David DeCesare, brothers Emil, Paul, Edward and Daniel Kossick and sisters Josephine Wilcox and Kathryn Farr.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. Saturday May 13, 2023 at St. Charles Church, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Material tributes can be made in Betty’s memory of Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Rd., Girard, Ohio 44420. Betty’s family wishes to thank Cynthia, Lottie, Arlene, Margo and Cathy for their years of wonderful care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, Boardman.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Ann DeCesare, please visit our floral store.