BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beth Ann Malone, 59 of Boardman, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones Sunday night, October 1, 2023.

Beth was born in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of late Jim and Barbara Lewis Conway on February 7, 1964. She had three brothers, Doug Conway, Scott Conway and Brian Conway.

Beth graduated Boardman High School in 1982. She also graduated from Tri-State police academy in 2000.

She has worked with the state and local officials to help with cases.

Beth was a generous, kind person who was an animal lover. She had a puppy, Toby, who meant the world to her. She enjoyed listening to music, writing books and loved being a mother to her sons.

She leaves behind two sons, “Her Boys”, James and Michael Malone from Boardman, Ohio and her daughter-in-law, Gina Malone.

Please make any donations to Angels for Animals.

Besides her parents, Beth was preceded in death by her aunt, Nora Lewis.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

