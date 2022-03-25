YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Bess Ann Continenza, loving mother, passed away at the age of 84.

Bess Ann was born on July 15, 1937, in Youngstown, Ohio to Mary and Vernon Blunt.

She graduated from South High School in 1955.

She married Joseph L. Continenza on January 27, 1962. They raised four children, Christopher, Michael, Timothy and Cynthia.

Bess Ann worked at General Electric as a technician.

She was a den mother for Cub Scouts. She enjoyed being a member of Fellows Riverside Garden Club, as well as being the President of PTO and Saint Charles Ladies Guild. Most of all, Bess Ann enjoyed life with her family, especially her grandsons, Spensor and Logan Work.

Throughout her life, Bess sacrificed her own time and resources to take care of loved ones.

Bess Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Joseph L Continenza; her son, Christopher Joseph Continenza; her mother and father, Mary and Vernon Blunt; brothers, Vernon “Bro” Blunt, George Blunt and Harry “Butch” Blunt and a sister, Mary Caroline Melone.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael and Timothy Continenza; her daughter, Cynthia Work; son-in-law, Stephen Work and grandchildren Spensor and Logan Work, all of Boardman, Ohio. She also leaves behind her brother, Gregory and sister-in-law, Judy Blunt, of Poland, Ohio.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church, 7345 West View Drive, Boardman, on Monday, March 28, 2022, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers.

Private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all our family and friends that have helped us through this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

