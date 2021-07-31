Bernice O. Kueppers Woods, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice O. Kueppers Woods, 95, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday afternoon, July 29, 2021.

She was born March 31, 1926 in Struthers, a daughter of the late Harold and Pearl Ross McLaughlin.

Bernice was a Struthers High School graduate and a lifelong member of Brownlee Woods United Presbyterian Church.

She loved going to bingo with her daughter Jean Marie and camping with her husband Earl.

Her first husband, Robert E. Kueppers, whom she married April 11, 1947, passed away June 30, 1974; her second husband, Earl G. Woods, whom she married Jan 17, 1975, passed away June 24, 1987.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Edward E. (Patti) Kueppers of Austintown; daughter, Jean Marie (fiancee’ Mike Tavolario) Lewis of Struthers; grandchildren, Dr. Dan (Kim) Lewis of Charlotte, North Carolina, Brian Lewis of Austintown, Bob Kueppers of Xenia, Ohio and Susan (Chris) Helt of Chicago and seven great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husbands, Bernice is preceded in death by sisters, Florence Walsh, Myrtle Cunning, Eleanor Akers, Geraldine Earwood, Lena King, Stella Kyle, Annabell Stellar and Violet Lawrence.

Material tributes can be made in Bernice’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

It was Bernice’s wish that there are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.