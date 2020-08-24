Bernard E. Conway, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernard E. Conway passed away, Friday August 21, 2020, at the Hospice House.

Bernie was born December 22, 1928, in Youngstown, son of Terrence and Amber Cypher Conway, he was a lifelong area resident.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School and entered the Armed Forces of the United States when he was 17 years old. Bernie entered the Marine Corps at the tail end of WWII and was a Staff Sergeant in the Korean war, he received the Korean Service Medal and the Presidential unit citation W/1, he was honorably discharged for his service on September 2, 1953.

Bernie worked for Turok Sheet metal before starting employment with the Erie Conrail Railroad as a yard master, eventually being promoted to General Yard Master, he retired in the early 90’s. He was also a school bus driver for Boardman schools for over 25 years with his wife.

Bernie was a member of the American Legion and Catholic War Veterans, he was an avid bowler and golfer, belonging to several different leagues in the area, he also enjoyed going to bingo with his wife.

Bernie and his wife were members at St. Charles Church for over 60 years.

He was always known for his dad jokes, people would often say “Bernie tell us a joke”.

He married the love of his life, Nella Faye Palmer, on July 31, 1950, in Niagara Falls, they were married 63 years, sadly she passed away on June 3, 2013.

Bernie leaves to cherish his memory, his two sons, Michael (Laurel) Conway of Boardman, Mark (Elaine) Conway of Las Vegas, Nevada; three daughters, Joy Conway (Eileen Herbert) of Stow, Janice Conway (Lisa Zook) of Westerville, Ohio and Judith (Steve) Sherlock of Ellet, Ohio; three grandchildren, Alexis Conway, Avery Conway and Kambria Smith.

Besides his parents and wife, Bernie was preceded in death by his brother, Terrence Conway and two sisters, Kay Flores and Alice Courtney.

Special friends and neighbors who have looked out for Bernie for many years and they were wonderful to him, Rick and Sara Haldi.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Celebrated by Rev. Ryan Furlong at Saint Charles Church, with military honors performed by the United States Marine Corps, 7345 Westview Dr. Boardman.

Private interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Due to our current health crisis we are asking everyone in attendance to wear a mask and comply with all social distancing guidelines, thank you.

In Memory of Bernie his family has requested any material tributes to be given the Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

