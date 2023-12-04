CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin “Ben” A. Mumford 50, of Campbell Ohio was called home on Tuesday November 28, 2023.

Ben was born September 28, 1973, in Ravenna Ohio. He was born to the late Roy B. and Wanda F. (Nottingham) Mumford.



Ben grew up in Windham Ohio and later attended LaBrae high school.

He was a hard worker in self-contracted construction and mechanics. He was an avid outdoors man who loved fishing, hunting. and riding his Harley. He enjoyed spending time with his friends, family, and most of all his grandchildren.



Ben will be deeply missed by his loving wife Tina Mumford. Children Benjamin Mumford of Leavittsburg, Nathan Mumford and Nakiesha Mumford of Warren, Joey (Carly) Faunda of Boardman, Jimmy (Sara) Faunda of Struthers, Brittnie (Buck) Caracanas of Poland, Crystal “Budda” Caracanas of Struthers. Grandchildren Sean, Liam, Emma, Athena, Lila, Anjolena, Jj, Gianna, Elianna, LeeLynn, Athena, and Delaney. Siblings Crystal (Paul) Stegall of Cleveland, Michelle (Trevis) Hartung of Leavittsburg, Niece/Sister Vanessa (Anthony) Colburn of Leavittsburg, and several nieces and nephews.



He is proceeded in death by his parents. His beloved brother Van E. Mumford and mother-in-law Lena Sallaz.



Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:50 p.m. Thursday December 7, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Rick Fincham.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Family and friends of Ben may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Mumford family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Benjamin ” Ben” A. Mumford, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 5 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.