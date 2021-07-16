Becky S. DeVille, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Becky S. DeVille, 72 passed away peacefully Sunday morning July 11, 2021.

She was born February 25, 1949, in Mineral City, a daughter of Kenneth and Evelyn McMillan Pelley.

Becky was a graduate of Salem High School and Kent State University East Liverpool Campus with a nursing degree.

She was an intensive care nurse for Salem Community Hospital, Robinson Memorial and St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Becky was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Her love of animals led her to a lifelong support of animal charities.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Joseph, whom she married November 11, 1972, son Daniel (Amanda) DeVille, daughter Amy Tucker, sister Brenda Klein and grandchildren Cailin Mitchell, Jalen Tucker and Justin Tucker.

Along with her parents, Becky is preceded in death by a sister Judy Owens.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Russ Adams were private on Wednesday July 14, 2021, followed by interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Becky’s memory to Animal Charity of Ohio, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

