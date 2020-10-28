Beatriz “Betty” Zol Campbell, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatriz “Betty” Zol Ozorio Ramirez de Campbell, was born in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 29, 1947.

She lived in Asuncion until her 30’s.

She eventually became an elementary school teacher. She taught in a state school at Bella Vista del Norte at the border with Brazil and later taught in Asuncion at the Moroni School of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She was a faithful member of this church since childhood. She could read sheet music and loved playing basic piano.

She came to the states in 1981 and a year later met, Craig Steven Campbell. They were married in 1982; son, Justin, was born in 1983; son, Mickey, was born in 1985 and daughter, Martina, in 1986, in the states.

Betty’s early years were dedicated to her children. Her seven grandchildren were her pride and joy.

After marrying, Betty lived in Carmel, Indiana; Lexington, Kentucky (twice); Laurel, Maryland; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Lawrence Kansas and the last 27 years of her life in Boardman Township, Ohio, outside of Youngstown.

She worked for several years as a custodian for the LDS Seminary building at the Haskell Indian Junior College in Lawrence, Kansas.

While in Kansas, Beatriz passed her exam and became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 1990.

In Boardman, Ohio, Beatriz had several jobs including, Greeter for Walmart, Auto Route Carrier for the Youngstown Vindicator newspaper, Teacher and aide for WeeCare Daycare and then custodian for Service Master; she occasionally taught Spanish to children at local private schools.

Beatriz was an avid reader, whether the scriptures or some mystery novel. She had a creative imagination and liked telling stories.

Her church callings were numerous, including teaching in Cub Scouts, Sunday School Primary, Young Women and Relief Society. She was very dedicated to the church, she read her book of Mormon faithfully every day.

Family and friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Due to our current health crisis we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and no lingering) thank you.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beatriz “Betty” Zol Campbell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: