YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice JoAnn Canavan, 98, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

She was born November 2, 1925, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Nellie Redden Canavan.

JoAnn attended St. Patrick School and graduated in 1945 from South High School.

After graduation, JoAnn went to work at St. Elizabeth Hospital for a short period of time, before starting a 34-year career at the Catholic Exponent as an editorial assistant, retiring in 1989.

JoAnn was a member of St. Patrick Church, Ladies of Charity, volunteered at the gift shop at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Ursuline Motherhouse.

She leaves to cherish her memory, eight nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

JoAnn is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Catherine (Oden) Barkelew, Delores Margaret (Clarence) Fullerman and Helen (Jack) Rooney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Thomas Kraszewski at 11:00 a.m., Thursday January 4, 2024, at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Ave., Youngstown.

Her family respectfully suggests material tributes be made in JoAnn’s Memory to Ursuline Motherhouse, 4250 Shields Rd., Canfield, Ohio 44406.

She will be buried next to her parents at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

Family and friends of JoAnn may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Canavan family.

