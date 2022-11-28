YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bea Hofmaster Elmo passed away on November 25, 2022, at Briarfield Place.

She was born on February 11, 1925, to Frank and Cora Carver Hofmaster in Youngstown and lived her whole life here.

After graduating from South High School, she married her High School sweetheart Rudy Elmo, her loving husband of 62 years, before his passing in 2006.

They enjoyed their trips to Williams Virginia, numerous times along with the annual summer at Geneva on the Lake.

Not only a great homemaker she also worked at her brother Ken’s bakery until its closing.

Bea went to Pecchias bakery where she became a master cake decorator for various occasions. Always a busy “Bea” she was truly devoted to her church and was involved in all their doings especially the annual rummage sale, which she ran with an iron fist but in a loving way. She truly enjoyed cooking on Sundays after church for her whole family and I don’t believe anyone left her house hungry.

There are so many friends she made throughout her life and stayed together till the very end. She was the last lady standing the family would like to thank the many friends from church to name a few, Kenny, Fran, Jane, Beth and Joanne and many others that helped and gave her support these last few years.

Bea was especially close to her nieces Nanci Nagy, Debra Ball, very close friend Rosemary Langley, among her many nieces and nephews.

Bea is survived by her loving son Lee Elmo and grandsons Lance, Craig, Josh (Laura), Kyle and Brett Sebbio and great-granddaughter Gemma Elmo.

She was preceded in death besides her parents her husband Rudy and her son Ronnie, her brothers Ken and Gene and sisters Kate and Eleanor.

Family and friends may call from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Friday December 2, 2022, at Heritage Presbyterian Church,1951 Mathews Rd. Poland 44514, followed by services at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Annie Parker. (At the roundabout at Mathews and Sheridan Rd).

In lieu of flowers the family would like donations made to the Church.

Bea’s family would like to thank the staff at Ironwood commons and staff that cares for her at Briarfield Place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends 0f Beatrice may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Elmo family.

