Barbara J. Sunderman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Sunderman, 56, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 peacefully at her home.

She was born August 31, 1964, a daughter of the late Archie and Clara Moon Sunderman.

Barbara was a stay at home mother and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves to cherish her memory her lifetime partner, Roy Meadows and her children, Terra Sunderman, Jermaine (Jennifer) Willis, Danielle (William) Willis, Reshaun Sunderman, Jessica (Lynell) Dickerson, Paul (Ashley) Dickerson, Jr., Shrie Dickerson and Ryan (Alexis) Meadows all of Youngstown; four brothers, Robert Browning of Seattle, Washinton, Arthur Browing, John Sunderman and Earl Sunderman, all of Youngstown; four sisters, Betty Kelly, Osa (Major) Lee, Mary (Richard) Sunderman, a special sister who was her caregiver, best friend always by her side, Lisa (Darold) Shorter and a host of nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Nola Hathman; two brothers, Robert Sunderman and Albert Browning; a granddaughter, Christina Dickerson and nephew, Richard Macklin IV.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send flowers to Barbara’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 23, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.