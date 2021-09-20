Barbara ” Bobbie” Francene Pushay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Bobbie” Francene Pushay, 53, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, September 19th with her loved ones by her side.

Bobbie was born August 26, 1968, in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the daughter of Norma Berger and Robert Bain.

A graduate of Youngstown State University, Bobbie worked for Dr. Richard Wise for many years.

Bobbie not only worked in the office but was a full-time mom and wife. Bobbie enjoyed attending concerts, talking on the phone, singing, and dancing everywhere she went, but most importantly spending time with her husband and three daughters.

She will be remembered by her husband, Kevin Pushay, to whom had been married for 27 years; her daughters, Kelsie, Kara and Madison; her mother, Norma Bain of Boardman; her sister, Keri (Jerry) Hunt of Boardman; her mother-in-law, Fran Pushay of New Springfield; her sister and brothers-in-law, Michelle and Billy Joyce of New Springfield and Bob Pushay of Columbus; followed by her niece and nephews.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her father, Bob Bain and father-in-law Robert Pushay.

Bobbie had chosen to give the gift of life by donating her organs to the Ohio Life Banc.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, September 22, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday morning, September 23, from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home.

Services will be Thursday September 23, at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Rev. Chris Schimel at Freedom Church 9900 Youngstown Pittsburgh Road, New Middletown, OH 44442.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside cemetery.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.