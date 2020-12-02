Barbara Anne Dugan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Anne Dugan, 82, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, November 28, 2020.

Barbara was born February 21, 1938 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Eloise Daniels Green.

She was a South High School graduate.

Barbara enjoyed cooking, decorating and especially spending time with her family.

Her husband William A. Dugan, whom she married August 29, 1957, passed away September 15, 2012.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Ron (Vicki) Dugan of Boardman; brothers, Roger (Elaine) Green of Vienna and John (Cindy) Green of Austintown; sister, Eloise Cronenwitt of South Carolina; grandchildren, Rachel (Matthew) Boyer, Tiffany Dugan, Lindsey Dugan, Nicole, Danielle and Brandon and great-grandchildren, Kenzie Boyer, Riley Boyer and Ronni Boyer.

Along with her parents and husband, Barbara is preceded in death by a son, William Dugan and a daughter, Terri Lynn Marinelli.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio, followed by a private funeral service, officiated by Deacon Paul Lisko.

Due to our current health crisis, COVID-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a face mask and to maintain all social-distancing guiedlines mandated by our governor (6-foot apart and no lingering) Thank you.

