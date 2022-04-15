GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann DiGiacomo, 87, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.



She was born October 21, 1934, in Girard, the daughter of Anton “Tony” and Barbara Brezovcek.

She was a graduate of Girard High School (1952) and Youngstown University (1956), where she obtained her teaching certificate and was a member of the Phi Lambda Delta sorority.

Education was Barbara’s passion. She taught the first and second grades at Todd Woods Elementary School in Girard and after becoming a parent in 1962, enjoyed nurturing the education of her children and grandchildren in all facets of life, whether it was helping them with their homework, practicing for spelling bees; demonstrating how to properly launder and iron clothes; soothing their infant children; or sharing the secrets of her famous pasta sauce and meatballs, which brought her extended family together on Sundays for decades.



She never took a cookie-cutter approach to her children, grandchildren or students. She recognized and fostered their individual talents and personalities. She was a formidable matriarch with a wicked sense of humor. When her wisdom was questioned with “Why?”, her inevitable single-word response — “Because” — spoke volumes to her family and was always the final word.



Barbara, “Breezy” to her friends in college, embodied kindness to others, equitability, patience, discipline, productivity, integrity, putting forth one’s best effort and, above all, modesty. Very few people knew that she was a member of GHS’ All-Star Basketball team and played volleyball. When she wasn’t raising her children or working with her husband at his insurance agency, Barbara enjoyed knitting, gardening, reading, Bible study, walks in Mill Creek Park and meeting with her sorority sisters and her dear friends. She could also be found cheering on her grandchildren’s football, soccer and basketball games, swim meets, cross-country races, musical and dance performances.

She leaves behind her beloved husband of 61 years, Frank DiGiacomo; six children, Frank Jr. and his partner, Patricia Clough, of New York City; Sam and his wife Jennifer, of Canfield; Tony and his wife Lori of Berlin Center; Mary and her husband Tom Simon, of Atlanta, Georgia, Jena and her partner Steve Cudlipp, also of Atlanta and Natalie, of Quakertown, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by nine beloved grandchildren: Kate Klug and her husband Chris, Sam, Nicholas, Salvatore, Duncan, Joseph and Antony DiGiacomo and Jacob and Giana Simon; her sister, Josephine Papale and her husband Charles and sisters-in-law Janina Schettino and Marie Pupino and her husband Nick.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home. For the safety and health of everyone, the family is requesting that those in attendance maintain social-distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for those who would like to wear one.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at St. Dominic Church, Celebrated by Rev. Carlos Quijano.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Heyday Health, Traditions Health Hospice, Patriot Home Health and Ohio Health Care for their excellent medical care of Barbara, as well as the health care workers who watched over her daily: Andrea Trgovcich, Dawney Peek, Tami Sikora, Marta Evans and Wendy Shone, among others.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, Ohio 44512



