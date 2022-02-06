BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey A. (Papp) Velichko, 76, passed away peacefully Friday morning February 4, 2022 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born October 27, 1945, to the late Bert and Mary Ellen Papp.

Audrey was a Woodrow Wilson High School graduate and worked at Packard Electric in Warren for many years.

She was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.

Audrey enjoyed horse racing, boxing, gambling and being a Cleveland Browns fan.

Her husband Nick F. Velichko, whom she married on September 15, 1969, passed away August 27, 2018.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Nicole M. Lockard, Brian N (Stephanie) Velichko and Byron C. (Gina) Velichko; grandchildren, Nicholas Lockard, Tiffany Martin, Brittany Lydon, Alex Lockard, Connor Velichko, Noah Velichko, Camden Velichko and Carson Velichko and three great-grandchildren.

Audrey is preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen Nardis.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 – 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Fox Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at noon officiated by Reverend Edward P. Noga.

Interment will follow at Lake Park cemetery.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.