Arthur C. Browning, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur C. Browning, 67, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, June 19, 2021.

Arthur was born June 30 ,1953 in Youngstown, a son of Albert L. Browning and Clara Jane Moon Browning Sunderman.

He worked at Goodwill and as a security guard.

One of his favorite pastimes was to go fishing.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter Marie Browning; sisters, Betty Kelly, Osa Lee, Mary Sunderman and Lisa Shorter; brothers, Robert Browning, John Sunderman and Eddy Sunderman and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Along with his parents, Arthur is preceded in death by sisters, Nola Hafman and Barb Sunderman and brothers, Robert Sunderman and Albert Browning.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

