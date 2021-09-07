Anthony “Z-Man” J. Zimbardi, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Z-Man” J. Zimbardi, 96 of Boardman, passed away Saturday morning, September 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Tony was born April 8, 1925, in Youngstown, the son of Andrea and Maria Ravotti Zimbardi and he was a lifelong area resident.

Tony attended South High School.

He was a self-taught machinist and diemaker at multiple steel mills in the valley until retirement from Syro Steel.

Tony was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church.

He was an avid bowler at Boardman and Camelot Lanes on numerous teams.

Tony enjoyed dancing at Idora Park Ballroom and Elm’s Ballroom; he and his wife were members of Starlighters dance club.

Tony loved garage sales and was a member of his local D.A.R.E. club.

Tony will be greatly missed by his daughter, Diann M. Zimbardi of Boardman; four sons, Anthony P. (Maria) Zimbardi of Liberty, Michael A. (Alyson) Zimbardi of Columbiana, Jon F. Zimbardi of North Lima and Andrew F. (Audrey) Zimbardi of Berlin Center. He also leaves 14 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dolores Mae Boyle of 61 years, they married July 19, 1952, sadly she passed September 4, 2013; infant son, James J. and sister, Ursuline Barb.

Tony will always be remembered for the way he enjoyed making people laugh.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

Prayers will be 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday, September 10, 2021, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Carlos Quijano.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

