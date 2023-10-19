

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Samuel “Sam” DiGiacomo passed away on October 17, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on July 2, 1995, to Anthony Joseph and Lori Lynn (Powell) DiGiacomo in Boardman.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School and obtained a bachelor’s degree in applied science from Youngstown State University.

His love for Information technology started at a young age. He assisted with the audio-visual production at First Covenant Church, and interned with the Boardman Student Television Network as well as Sev-1 Tech in Washington D.C. Upon graduation he started his professional career in Cleveland at Rocket Mortgage, moved on to Detroit, and finally went on to work for Palantir Technologies in his long-awaited dream destination of New York City.

Sam never settled, he fought for the things he believed in and those he loved every moment he spent on this earth. This fighting spirit began when he was born with a congenital heart defect called hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The odds were stacked against him, but again and again he showed that he was bigger than the challenges set before him.

Sam’s larger than life personality allowed him to make many friends and create bonds with those in each walk of his life. Whether he was jumping bonfires on a skateboard, catching countertops on fire, or getting stranded in a lake (more than once) with a leaky raft he could be found in great company with a smile on his face.

In addition to getting into mischief with his friends Sam could be found enjoying one of his many hobbies and passions. He built his computer from scratch; helped renovate a barn on his family’s property — replete with Wi-Fi — so that good friends could have their wedding party there. He was a budding filmmaker who shot music videos for The Labra Brothers and other local music artists, and a self-proclaimed movie critic. Sam’s passion for music led to one of his proudest achievements when he and a group of friends founded The Neighborhood, LLC and created “The Block Party”, an annual Hip-Hop festival in Youngstown. He also enjoyed creating playlists with the best jams to share with friends and family. He was a candy connoisseur, writer and urban explorer who could often be found scoping out the best restaurants and places to visit in whatever city he was in.

Above all else, Sam loved his family. Although his career took him far and wide, he would often make the trip home to spend time with those he loved, whether it was a birthday, holiday, or just a weekend with the family. Sam grew up surrounded by family, immediate and extended. Friday Pizza and Pasta Nights at Grandma D’s, train rides to Georgia with cousins, birthday parties at the lake, annual trips to Marco Island for beach and family were moments and events he cherished.

He leaves behind his parents Tony and Lori DiGiacomo of Berlin Center; sister Kate Klug and her husband Chris Klug of Boardman; brother Nick DiGiacomo of Boardman; and his beloved dog and soulmate Vito to cherish his memory. He is also survived by his Grandpa Frank DiGiacomo, Nana Donna Palowitz, Pop-pop Billy Palowitz, many aunts, uncles, cousins, loved ones, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his Grandmother Barbara Ann DiGiacomo, who lovingly called him “Sammy.”

Family and friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at Fox Funeral Home in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 23, 2023, at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 77 East Lucius Ave. Youngstown, celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the team of healthcare workers who cared for Sam in his final days. A special heartfelt thanks to Sam’s cardiac team; Dr. Kenneth Zahka, Jessie Studer, and Nicole Rush who cared for Sam so diligently and lovingly throughout his life.

First and foremost, the family encourages all those who wish to honor Sam’s memory to spend time and make memories with those you love. If you wish to make a donation in Sam’s memory the following are organizations that touched Sam’s life in some way: The Cleveland Clinic and Memorial Sloan Kettering, The American Heart Association, The Richie White Fund, The Ronald McDonald House, and The Neighborhood, LLC.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.