YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” Louis Reda, 92, passed peacefully late Tuesday night, October 24, 2023.

Born in Masontown, Pennsylvania on May 31,1931, as Anthony Louis Reda, son of coal miner Santo and Carmela (DeMario) Reda.

His mother, Carmela, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania but was raised in Italy. When she turned 18, she returned to Masontown, where she met and married Anthony’s father, Santo. The couple had a modest home off the railroad tracks in Mount Sterling, Pennsylvania, where they raised their young five children.

Anthony was often found playing off the banks of the river where he fished and swam. During the cold months, he would push a wheelbarrow up to the stopped trains at night to gather coal to help heat the family home. Eventually, the family moved to Youngstown where they laid down their roots.

Anthony was drafted into the Armed Forces on January 18, 1952, at age 20. He served honorably for two years. Starting off as a typist in the medical offices at Camp Rucker, Alabama, he was quickly pulled, by his Sergeant, to attend additional training in Indianapolis for eight weeks. After Anthony perfected his trade, he was asked to head the office in Alabama; where he was stationed for the rest of his time in service. He was given the honor of making Corporal and offered to be transferred to Australia where he would earn another stripe but ultimately turned the opportunity down. This is when he met the love of his life, Mary Lou Lisko.

Anthony met Mary Lou (Lisko) Reda on Valentine’s Day and fell in love. Originally to be wed at St. Columbia Cathedral on September 2, 1954, the church was struck by lightning in a late night storm just before the date of the wedding, however, this did not stop them from wanting to bound themselves together in matrimony. The two finally wed at St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown on November 13, 1954. They were happily married for 66 years until Mary Lou’s passing in December of 2020. They remained longtime parishioners at St. Dominic’s Catholic Parish in Youngstown.

Anthony, Dad, Uncle, Grandpa, friend and Tony to his wife and friends; he answered to many titles and loved them all. Anthony would often be found out in his garden planting or harvesting vegetables as big as his grandkids. He loved to can his fresh produce to use year-round. He enjoyed cooking for his family and you could always find him talking about last night’s game.

Anthony is survived by his three sons, Gary (Christine) Reda of Struthers, Anthony, Jr. (Amanda) Reda of Hilliard and Christopher (LeeAnn) Reda of Struthers; daughter, Karyn (fiancé, Bill) Soltis of Wilmington, North Carolina; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; older sister, Clara Thomas of Cleveland and younger brother, Santo Richard (Ruth) Reda of Austintown.

