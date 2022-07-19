YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Frank Orlando, Sr., 87, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday morning, July 17, 2022, with his loving family by his side.

He was born February 6, 1935, in Youngstown’s historic Sleepy Hollow to the late Luciano and Merceda Vecchiarelli Orlando.

Anthony was a proud graduate of the Rayen High School and went on to further his education at Youngstown State University, receiving an associate degree.

A long-time agent with Western & Southern Life Insurance for 26 years, Anthony made lifelong friendships that continue to this day.

He enjoyed going to Las Vegas, playing bocce at the MVR and St. Anthony’s and bowling on several leagues. He was an active member in the community as one of the founding members of the Cameo Club, president of the Sulmona Valley Club, president of the Holy Name Society at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica and member the St. Anthony Club of Struthers. Anthony supported all local sports teams going to as many games as possible. His love of making people happy led him to play Santa Claus during the holiday season.

An active member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, for 25 continuous years, he was devoted to the blessed sacrament and had a regular Adoration hour.

Anthony served his country in the U.S. Army serving from 1958 to 1960.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, the former Lisa Silvestri, who he married July 13, 1963, at Sacred Heart Church and just had celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary; daughter, Gabriella (Michael Hartley) Orlando of Washington D.C.; son, Anthony (Melanie) Orlando, Jr. of Poland; brothers, John (Edith) Orlando of Liberty and Charles (Ruth) Orlando of Campbell and grandchildren, Giselle Cara Hartley and Beck Christofer Hartley.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman and from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by the Very Rev Msgr. Michael J. Cargilio, Jr. and con celebrant Fr. Joseph McCaffrey from the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Interment will be held at Lake Park Cemetery.

Material tributes can be made in Anthony’s name to the Youngstown Community Kitchen, 551 Mahoning Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502 or to Our Lady of Mt Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.