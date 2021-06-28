Anna May Pennell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna May Pennell, 97, passed away Sunday afternoon June 27, with her loving family by her side.

Anna May was born March 10, 1924, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Agnes Cappy Durkin.

She was graduate of South High School class of 1943 and worked as coiler at the Market Street and Austintown plants of General Electric.

Anna May enjoyed bowling at Camelot Lanes, cheering on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Cleveland Browns.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son Frank (Amy) Pennell of Struthers.

Along with her parents, Anna May is preceded in death by brothers Edward (Ruth) Durkin, George (Madeline) Durkin and Clifford (Pauline) Durkin and sisters Dorothy (Jim) Beil and Eleanor (Leo) Kovach.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Fox Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Paul Lisko.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio.

Family and friends of Anna May May Visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Pennell family.

