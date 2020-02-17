Anna Mary Lawson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mary Lawson, 91, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, with her family at her side.

Anna was born August 14, 1928 in Hillsville Pennsylvania, daughter of Dominic and Mary Esposito Carideo.

After her mother passed away Anna was adopted by Italian immigrants, Andy and Mary Russo, they raised her from a young age, showing her the values she held her entire life, gave her a wonderful foundation for caring for others, especially with her love of cooking Italian food.

Anna raised her children and later in life started her own business, Anna’s Pizza and Catering, she then stared working as a cook at Millcreek Children’s Center with Sister Jerome.

Anna has had a 50-year relationship with Saint Patrick’s Church, she and her husband, Ervin, ran the kitchen on Monday night bingo for many years and made pizzas and her famous pepperoni rolls and brownies. She also started selling these items every Friday to help raise money for the church and school.

Anna was always willing to help with special events at the church and starting in the early 90’s she and so many others worked the St. Patrick’s Spaghetti dinners, this continued until just this past first Sunday in February, she could still be seen working in the kitchen.

Anna’s family was most important to her, taking care of all the children running around gave her so much joy in life.

Anna leaves to cherish her memory her children, Mary Ann (Andy) Terlecky, Donna (David) Mottram, Shelia (Allen) Tensley, Sherry Sellers, Shelly Lawson and Melissa Lawson and stepdaughter, Linda (Pete) Mazzoleni. Anna has over 100 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ervin Lawson, who passed away February 9, 1998, Anna was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharlene R. Lawson; her son, Nicholas Mashar; stepson, William Lawson; grandchildren Ervin May, Julien May, Tiffany Lawson and Timmy Lawson and one great-great-child, Karson Haskins. She was also preceded in death by her ten siblings.

Family and friends may call from 3:15 – 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 5:30 p.m. Celebrated by Rev. Kevin Peters and concelebrated by Rev. Edward P. Noga.

Memorial tributes may be made in Anna’s name to St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements handled by Fox Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 18, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.