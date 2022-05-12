BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Mamone, 70, of Boardman, died peacefully surrounded by family on May 10, 2022.

She was born on August 2, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Stephen Smerechansky of Staryi Sambir, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine and Paraska (Romack) Smerechansky of Stanyslaviv, Ukraine.

Anna grew up in Struthers, Ohio where she attended Struthers High School, where she was the Vice President of the Chess Club, office worker and Band Manager.

She began her career with the Retail Credit Corporation. She then accepted a position with the Youngstown Mahoning County Public Library System, where she worked dedicatedly for 30 and rose to Deputy Clerk Treasurer before her retirement.

Ever eager to serve, Anna then spent ten years with the Boardman Township Zoning Department and retired as the Zoning Inspector.

Anna loved traveling and especially the beach. Anna’s talents were many, which also included cooking, especially baking, and her creations were enjoyed by all. Anna’s confections were part of hundreds of occasions throughout the community, including many wedding cakes and cookie tables. Anna also taught baking classes and cake decorating classes for several years. Her works were awarded many times, including Best in Show at the Canfield Fair.

Anna led numerous fundraising efforts as a member of the St. Dominic Roman Catholic Parish, where she and her husband Dennis were deeply involved with the church community since 1974.

Above all, Anna’s compassion and selflessness was known to everyone who met her. Her love and generosity will always be remembered by the many whose lives she touched. Everyone who talked to her always left with a smile on their face and happiness in their hearts.

She leaves Dennis, her husband of 48 years, with whom she made a home and wonderful life, sons Tyler Mamone (daughter-in-law Rachel Walker) and Cody Mamone.

Anna was preceded in death by her mother Paraska and Father Stephen. She will be forever missed by her husband, sons and daughter-in-law, her brother Peter Smerechansky, sisters Mary (Jerry) Novak, Stefania (Bill) Schollaert and Helen (Allen) Mock, her nieces Melissa Schollaert, Kaila Fitch, Rachel Culwell, Jean Anne Metzger and Morgan Mock, as well as her nephews Stephen Mock and her grandnephew PJ Smerechansky and several grand-nieces and nephews.

Despite her fight against cancer, Anna remained ever focused on the wellbeing of those around her, fighting valiantly to make the world better for those around her regardless of the odds. She died the way she lived: selfless, courageous and kind. She will be forever missed.

Calling hours will be held from 3:00 -6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Edward J Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Youngstown Ohio 44512. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, at St. Dominic’s Catholic Parish, 77 E Lucius Avenue, Youngstown Ohio 44507.

Donations in her memory can be made to the The United Nations Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund (https://crisisrelief.un.org/t/ukraine).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.