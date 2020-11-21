Anna M. Kearney, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna M. Kearney, 91, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020.

Anna was born January 24, 1929 in Poland, a daughter of Paul and Catherine Wiles Klem.

She retired in 1984 as the Head Cashier for Kroger, after 31 years of service.

Anna was a member of St. Christine Church, Police and Fire Retirees Club, Chapter 10, 880 Retail Clerks Retiree Club, Kroger Retirees Club, 500 Card Club and Camelot Monday Seniors, Westside and St. Brendan’s bowling leagues.

Her husband John R. Kearney, who she married October 10, 1964, passed away September 3, 1992.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Helen Botsko; nephew, David Johnson, as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Anna, is preceded in death by brothers, Paul, Frank, George and Robert Klem and sisters, Catherine Niemi, Eleanor Chamber, Betty Anderson, Beverly Klem and Donna J. Johnson.

There will be a private graveside service on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.