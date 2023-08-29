BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Braunstein, 89, passed away peacefully Friday morning, August 18, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born April 20, 1934, in Tompojevci, Yugoslavia, daughter of the late Martin and Anna Hafer Miller. Anna came to the United States and to Youngstown at the age of 17.

She was a member of St. Luke Church and loved spending time with her family. Anna was known for her baking and cooking talents, especially her recipe for her famous chicken.

Her husband, Joseph Braunstein, whom she married June 28, 1952, passed away December 21, 2004.

Preceding her in death is a son, Robert Braunstein.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, John Braunstein, Richard (Heather) Braunstein and Linda Ann Braunstein; sisters, Elisabeth Miller and Maria Kuhn, in Germany; grandchildren, Ryan, James (Kate), Ben and Jake and great-grandson, Winston.

There will be a Mass of Christian burial celebrated by Rev. Steve Zeigler at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at St. Luke Church. Anna’s wishes there are no calling hours.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers material tributes can be made in Anna’s memory to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Suite A, Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

