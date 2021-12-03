Ann Rose Hovanec, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Rose Hovanec, 99 passed away peacefully Sunday evening, November 28, 2021

Ann was born March 21, 1922, in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph and Anna Gaj Paluga and was a 1940 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

During the war, Ann was inspector at General Fireproofing and later worked at Strouss Hirshberg’s.

She was a lifelong member Our Lady of Sorrows St. Matthias Church.

Her husband Frank Hovanec, whom she married June 22, 1940, passed away July 9, 2015.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Richard (Elaine) Hovanec, Sr. of Canfield and Denny (Ethney Mary) Hovanec of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Richard (Karen) Hovanec, Jr. of Indianapolis, Michael (Lisa) Hovanec of Wisconsin and James (Lisa) Hovanec of Cuyahoga Falls; great-grandchildren Jacob, Kylie, Emmaand Luke.

Along with her husband, Ann is preceded in death by a sister, Irene Zvara and brother Clarence Paluga.

Private services were officiated by Rev John Jerek last Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the Fox Funeral Home.

Interment was at Calvary Cemetery.

