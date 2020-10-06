Ann M. (Galante) Sims, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. Galante Sims, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Briarfield Manor.

She was born on April 25, 1932, in Youngstown, Ann was the eldest and only daughter of Dominic and Ann Kalafut Galante.

An avid gardener, Ann always had to thriving garden and volunteered for many years with her daughter at Fellows Riverside Garden of Youngstown, she helped advised and researched gardening concerns for others in their library and helped others with many landscaping and plant dilemmas.

She enjoyed sewing, artwork, cooking and baking and prepared and hosted many affairs for our priests at St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard, where all three of her daughters were married.

Ann was an assistant Girl Scout Leader in 1960 and both guided, instructed and chaperoned many young ladies in acquiring lasting life skills along the way. She will be greatly missed.

Ann was married to Thomas H. Sims, for 65 years and they raised five children.

She is survived by Linda Dercoli, of Vero Beach, Florida, Diane LaRubbio of Spring, Texas, Dominic P. Sims of Phelam, Alabama and Marybeth Kurian of Canfield; she also leaves her brother, Dr. Lewis Galante.

To date, Ann was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and her son, Thomas M. Sims, who lived in Port St. Lucie, Florida; her brother, Dominic Galante.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., At St. Michael Church, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield, celebrated by Rev. Terrence J. Hazel.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Due to our current health crisis, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated from the governor, (6-foot rule and not to linger) Thank you.

Ann’s family has requested material tributes be given to Catholic Charities of Youngstown, 319 W. Rayen Ave. Youngstown OH 44502.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ann M. (Galante) Sims, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: