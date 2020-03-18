Anita L. DelSignore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L. Matteo DelSignore, 82, passed away Saturday evening, March 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, surrounded by her family.



She was born March 19, 1937 in Youngstown, the daughter of James P. and Susan McIntee Matteo.



Anita attended St. John’s College and earned her Bachelors of Science in Education from Youngstown State University in 1966.

She taught first and second grade in various schools around Youngstown, including Sheridan Elementary School and Immaculate Heart of Mary. She finished her 28-year teaching career in 1998, retiring from St. Patrick School in Hubbard.

After retiring, Anita and Vincent divided their time between Youngstown and Fort Myers, before settling back home in Youngstown and joining St.Christine Church.



Anita was a loved and cherished friend to many, maintaining close ties with her classmates as a member of the Ursuline High School Class of 1955 Girls Club. She was a doting aunt and was fondly called ‘Neenee’ or ‘Aunt Nits’ by her nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader and loved whiling the long, summer days away lounging in the pool after cleaning and tending her garden; she was quick to share homegrown tomatoes or zucchini with any and all visitors. She was also a prolific cook and baker and was renown for her crown jewel: wedding soup with homemade cheese croutons.



Anita leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband, Vincent R. DelSignore, whom she married on September 12, 1980 at St. Patrick Church in Hubbard, Ohio; her brothers, Joseph (Tillie) Matteo and James (Monica) Matteo, both of Canfield; her sister-in-law, Nancy DelSignore; many nieces and nephews, including Micki (David) Bagar, Mark Matteo, Mindi (Ken) Sabo, Missi (Mike) Pompoco, Julie (Anthony) Filippo, Jamie (Michael Gayetsky) Matteo, Cindy (Frank) Yannucci, Marc DelSignore and Marcy DelSignore and many great-nieces and great-nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, James Patrick Matteo.



Due to current public health concerns, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Christine Church, Youngstown.



The burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Memorial contributions may be made in Anita’s name to St. Vincent DePaul, c/o St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.



Arrangements for Anita have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.





A television tribute will air Thursday, March 19, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.