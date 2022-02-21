POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline “Angie” DeLisio passed away peacefully on Friday, February 18, 2022, with her daughter by her side. She was 93 years old and lived a long and happy life surrounded by loving family and friends.

Angie was born on July 28, 1928, to Dominic and Catherine Marr Muto in Struthers, Ohio.

She married the love of her life, Mario DeLisio on July 18, 1950. Soon after, they moved to Poland, Ohio where she had resided ever since. They raised three children there and would go on to have many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As a young woman, Angie worked as a cook at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Later she would own and operate several small businesses with her husband including “Mrs. D’s Pizza Shop,” a restaurant at the Olde Stone Tavern, a florist and a fruit shop. As she neared retirement age, Angie also worked as a cook for the priests and other personnel at the Holy Family Church Rectory.

Angie lived a vibrant life and was quite close with many of her relatives and friends. She had numerous hobbies throughout the years including cooking/baking, dancing with her husband and friends, Bible studies and prayer groups and coffee with the neighbors. She especially spent a lot of social time with her sister, Sally, over the years. To Angie, it didn’t matter as much to her what she was doing, as long as she was spending time with the ones that she loved.

Angeline was preceded in death by Mario, her husband; Catherine and Dominic, her parents; Samuel, her brother and several other relatives and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Sally Tamburino; all three of her children, Joseph DeLisio (Betty O’Brien), Mario “Marty” (Dina) DeLisio and Marietta (Robert) Murcko; eight grandchildren, Jenna (Michael), Joey (Julie), Dominic, Bobby, Mark, Tony, Katie and Christin and two great-grandchildren, Bailey and Maci. She is also survived by an uncle, James (Roseann) Marr and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She is now at peace in Heaven with her beloved husband, Mario and all the loved ones that passed on before her. During her later years she often talked about going to meet Jesus someday and now that time of eternal peace and happiness has come for Angie.

The DeLisio family has request material tributes be given to Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to St. Patrick Church in Hubbard, 357 N. Main Street, Hubbard, OH 44425.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Fox Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, celebrated by Rev. Michael Swierz.

Interment will follow at Poland Riverside cemetery.

Family and friends of Angeline may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the DeLisio family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Angeline “Angie” M. (Muto) DeLisio, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.