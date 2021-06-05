Angela (Pascale) Elmo, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela “Ange” Elmo, 91, of Columbus, formally of Youngstown, passed peacefully Wednesday afternoon, June 2, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Ange was born July 18, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Frank and Filomena Aragona Pascale; she was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from The Rayen High School in 1947 and Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing in August of 1950.

She married the love of her life William “Bill” Elmo on June 2, 1956 at St. Columba Cathedral, he was a Boardman Firefighter for 25 years, sadly he passed away on May 12, 2017.

Ange was a surgical nurse at Southside Hospital for over 40 years and was a member of the Youngstown Hospital School of Nursing Alumina and garden club.

She was a very caring and loving person, she was always taking care of family and friends and baking for them.

Ange will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law, Michele Elmo of Dublin and her grandchildren Angela Elmo and Dominic Elmo also of Dublin. She also leaves to cherish her memory many nieces, nephews, several great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends whom she loved dearly.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ange was preceded in death by her son, Phillip Elmo; two brothers, Alphonso “AL” Pascale and Frank Pascale, Jr., and sister, Clara Pascale.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, with the Very rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, she will be laid to rest with her husband.

Ange’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of the Kemper House Worthington and Capital City Hospice for all the compassionate and professional care.

In lieu of flowers, Ange’s family has request charitable contributions may be sent to Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Attention: Sister Charlene Reebel, 850 Vincent Way # 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, 44505.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

