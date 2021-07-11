Andrew C. Scarmack, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew C Scarmack, 81, of Canfield, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 10, 2021, in his home surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.

Mr. Scarmack was born July 6, 1940 in Farrell, a son of Andrew Charles and Angeline DiCello Scarmack.

He graduated from Farrell High School in 1958.

Andrew was employed with Sharon Steel for 34 years as a Clerk and retired from the Ohio Turnpike on June 30, 2006, as a Toll Collector.

Andrew was a former member of St. Patrick’s Church of Hubbard and was a current member of St. Michael’s in Canfield.

He and his wife, Kathleen, cherished the time they shared together as well as with their family. Together the two of them enjoyed going to the casinos and attending their children’s and grandchildren’s musicals, scholastic activities, and athletic events.

He was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. Also, he enjoyed building puzzles, playing cards, bocce, and morra.

Surviving is his loving wife of 49 years, the former Kathleen Thornton, whom he married June 10, 1972 in St. Dominic’s Church, Youngstown; one daughter, Ann Marie Zuschin of Sagamore Hills, Cleveland and husband, Michael; one son, Andrew Scarmack of Canfield and wife, Jennifer; six grandchildren, Max, Lily, Anthony, Mason, Sophia and Mia; a sister, Rosemarie Scarmack, Hermitage and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Andrew was preceded in death by brothers, Vincent Scarmack and Eugene Scarmack; sister, Amelia Brumm and a special uncle, Frank Schell.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home and from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning at St. Michael Church, 300 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at the church, celebrated by Rev. John-Michael Lavelle.

Interment is at Calvary Cemetery.

Interment is at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street Boardman, Ohio.

