YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrea Mae DeGennaro, 49, passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon December 23, 2021.

Andrea was born February 23, 1972, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Anthony C. and Judith Ruth Mack DeGennaro.

She was a 1990 graduate of Struthers High School and worked in the medical records field for Dr. Carl Ansevin and the Heart Center in Youngstown. In her early years, Andrea played softball in Struthers, and was a huge Ohio State fan.

She leaves to cherish her memory her brothers Tony DeGennaro of Lowellville, Daniel DeGennaro of Struthers, sisters Chris Berry of Austintown and Jennifer DeGennaro of Las Vegas and a nephew Chad Berry.

There are going to be graveside services officiated by Deacon Mark Izzo at 11 a.m. Friday December 31, 2021, at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville.

Arrangements are by the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

