Amelia “Amy” Mildred Parcher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia “Amy” Parcher, 92, of Youngstown, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Warren Nursing and Rehab Center in Warren.

Amy was born on July 12, 1928, the daughter of the late John and Emma Misicko Shanovich.

Amy married her first husband Sam DiRando in 1947 (1955) and they had a son, Henry DiRando. She married again in 1959 to Don Parcher, where they lived on West Princeton in Youngstown.

Amy leaves to cherish her memory her son, Henry (Mary) DiRando of Mineral Ridge; a brother, Bob (Nancy) Shanovich of Girard and three grandsons, Danny DiRando of Campbell, Mike (Georgeann) DiRando of Howland and Todd DiRando of Howland. Amy also leaves a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Amy was preceded in death by three sisters, Veronica Wright, Emma Shanovich and Sophia Shanovich.

A private funeral service for the family will be held at the Fox Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Interment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

