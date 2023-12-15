YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred W. Mertz, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday evening December 10, 2023, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born October 5, 1931, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Charles and Cleon McCutchen Mertz.

Al was a self-taught draftsman and engineer, working for Rockwell International and Bliss Manufacturing in Austintown.

He had a passion for playing the drums, which he passed on to his sons and grandson.

Al was a medic in the Army, and obtained the rank of corporal, before being discharged in 1954.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife the former Sandra M. Herdy, whom he married July 11, 1978, sons Wayne (Jennifer) Mertz and John (Megan) Mertz and a grandson Collin Mertz.

Al is preceded in death by a sister Mildred Johnson and brothers Harold Mertz and Lemoyne Mertz. Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Wednesday December 20, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m.

The family graciously request any contributions go in Alfred’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn., 38105

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

