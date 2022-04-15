BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberto V. Gonzalez, 73 passed away peacefully Saturday evening April 9, 2022.

He was born August 14, 1948, in Ponce, Puerto Rico.

He was a self-employed auto mechanic and also worked in the maintenance industry.

Alberto loved baseball, being outside and watching Chuck Norris movies.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sons Albert Virola, Gilberto Virola, Anthony Virola, James Roman and Raphael Roman, sister Jenny Virola and ten grandchildren.

He is preceded in death sister Luz Virola and brother Carmen Virola.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman, Ohio 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alberto V. Gonzalez, please visit our floral store.