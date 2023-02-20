YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert John “Jack” Leetch, 95, passed Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Briarfield Place.

Jack was born June 13, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of the late Albert and Jane F. Jones Leetch. He was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Ursuline High School Class of 1945, and soon after, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country until being honorably discharged, in 1946.

Jack worked for Wean Industries as a storeroom attendant, until his retirement in 1989.

He married the love of his life, JoAnn Collins, on January 4, 1950; sadly, she passed away March 16, 2010. The couple were longtime members at St. Dominic Church.

Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and loved watching sports, especially Notre Dame football, the Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Indians baseball.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving family, sons, David (Karen) Leetch, Robert Leetch and Timothy (Susan) Leetch; and daughters, Jayne (Harry) Kale and Carrie Leetch. Jack also leaves eight grandchildren, Mary Pat Pelini, Ryan Leetch, Brian and Matthew Kale and Corey, Lauren, Tim Jr. and Owen Leetch; eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Jane Leetch; and brother, Thomas Leetch.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, and sons, John P. and Scott Leetch, and daughter, Mary Pat Leetch; a sister, Norma Jean Wardle, and brother, Robert J. Leetch; and granddaughter, Kirsten Leetch Pepperney.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Boardman, and again from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Ave., Youngstown, OH 44507, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes may be made to Sanctuary Hospice of Ohio, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406; or Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

The Leetch family would like to thank the Inn at Poland Way and Briarfield Place, for the love and compassion shown to their father.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market St., Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends of Jack may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to leave condolences for the Leetch family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 21 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.