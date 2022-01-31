YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert F. Komsa, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, January 30.

He was born August 19, 1930, in Youngstown, a son of Casimer and Margaret Ann Duran Komsa.

Albert was a 1949 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked for Easco Aluminum.

He was a devout member of St. Dominic Church.

He enjoyed golfing and gardening.

Albert served his country in the Marine Corps and was discharged in 1954.

His wife, the former Mary Lou Mozzillo, whom he married October 29, 1955, passed away February 12, 2011.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Gary (Mary Beth) Komsa and granddaughters, Catie Komsa and Sarah (Mark) Baynes.

Along with his parents and wife, Albert is preceded in death by sons, Jack and Robert; a daughter, Margaret Ann; brothers, Edward, William and Stephen and sisters, Wanda, Lottie, Gertrude, Charlotte, Helen and Pauline.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, February 2 at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, where there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev Vincent DeLucia, O.P.

Material tributes can be made in Albert’s memory to St. Dominic Church, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. Family and friends of Albert may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org leave condolences for the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.