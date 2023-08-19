YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aileen McQuade passed away Monday, August 7, 2023, after a long illness.

Aileen was born January 17, 1966, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of William J. and Ellen Ann (Brahney) McQuade.

She graduated from St. Christine’s School, where she played on the girls’ basketball team. During middle school, Aileen also played softball for the Mill Creek Girls Softball League. Aileen graduated from Ursuline High School in 1984, where she was a member of the French Club for four years. Aileen studied at Youngstown State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She continued her education at YSU earning additional Degrees in Graphic Design and Photography and Advertising and Public Relations.

Aileen’s career was spent in the corporate marketing and communications sector.

In her leisure time, Aileen could be found immersed in her photography or other art projects which included pottery, abstract painting, graphic and digital art and metal sculpture. Aileen was a bright light in the world, touching many lives with lots of fun and laughter. She loved her family and friends and her cousins were her childhood best friends. She was an avid reader, a fierce Texas Holdem Poker player and she loved going to the Florida beaches with her beloved partner of 23 years, A. Scott Wilson, with whom she shared a wonderful life in Virginia and Florida.

Aileen is survived by her sister, Jo-Ellen McQuade-Rentsch; her brother-in-law, Wayne Rentsch; her partner, A. Scott Wilson; numerous treasured cousins and friends and her aunts, Nancy (Brahney) Varley, Carolyn (Peluso) Brahney and Constance Ragozzine.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bill; her mother, Ellen; her sister, Claranne and her brothers, William P. and Mark A. McQuade.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aileen’s favorite foundation, the Susan G. Komen Foundation, Komen Charlotte, 2316 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home, 4700 Market Street, Boardman.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.