Foster Jesse Cowles, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Foster Jesse Cowles, 78, passed away on Friday evening, December 18, 2020, at the St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born in Painesville, Ohio, on June 29, 1942, the only child of Jesse and Helen (McConnell) Cowles.

He graduated from Girard High School and retired in 2002 after working 40 years as the group leader in the Machine Shop at General Electric Niles.

Foster honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Past National Commander of the Army and Navy Union USA and was the owner of Army and Navy Garrison 244 in Niles. He was the secretary of the Vietnam Veterans and served on the Army and Navy Union USA Honor Guard.



Foster is survived by two sons, Foster (Poppy) Cowles, Jr., of Weathersfield Township, Jeffrey R. (Jackie) Cowles of Weathersfield Township; eight grandchildren, Justyn, Lindey, Ashley, Ember, Tyler, Brock, Riley, Delaney; seven great-grandchildren, Malakai, Julian, Zoey, Brennan, Auburn, Lincoln, Nora and former spouse, Lynne Cowles of Warren.



He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant grandson, Foster Jesse Cowles III.

At his request there will be a Memorial Service at a future date.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, Ohio 44446 330-652-4311.

