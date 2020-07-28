Floyd G. Grant, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Floyd G. Grant, age 82 of W. County Line Road, Jamestown, passed away Sunday morning, July 26, 2020 in his residence.

He was born in Jamestown on January 22, 1938, a son of Samuel and Ella (Hunt) Grant.

On December 9, 1959 Floyd married the former Beverly A. Ruhl; she survives.

He was employed as a welder at Demasca Tubes for 31 years until his retirement.

He was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife; he is survived by a daughter, Denise of Jamestown; a sister, Dorothy Scobbie of Jamestown; a brother, Ben Grant and his wife, Marie, of Meadville; two grandsons, RJ Grant and his wife, Ashley, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and Alex Grant of Pittsburgh; three great-grandchildren, Haydin, Audrina and Connor and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, Lisa Grant; a son, Rodney Grant; three brothers, Sam Grant, Delbert Grant and Bill Grant and three sisters Evelyn Scobbie, Martha Hawk and Charlotte Conley.

As per Floyd’s wishes, there will be no services.

Burial will be private in Park Lawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Jamestown VFW, P.O. Box 464, Jamestown, PA 16134.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA 16134.

