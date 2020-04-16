Florence White, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “Flo” White passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, with her family at her side.

She was born in Youngstown on July 25, 1926, the daughter of Elizabeth (Maglieri) and Carmen Scaperotto and lived most of her life in Brier Hill.

Flo graduated from The Rayen School and in 1949 she married Anthony “Tom” White. They were married for over 67 years until Tom’s death in 2016.

Together they operated Western Auto in Canfield for over 35 years. All who entered Western Auto became friends of Flo and Tom. Generations of families returned to the store to purchase everything from Christmas toys to car batteries. Flo so loved working with people that after retirement she worked at Bath and Body Works in the Southern Park Mall until she was 85 years old. It was clear to all that she was absolutely thrilled to be selling body oil rather than car oil.

Flo is survived by her son, Richard and his wife, Anne Louise, whom she loved like a daughter and her grandson, Brian, who was the absolute joy of her life. In addition she is survived by her sister-in-law, Catherine Scaperotto and many nieces and nephews, including Carmen and Ron Scaperotto and Christine Scaperotto Cabral, who grew up next door to her and were like her own children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Andrew Pecchio and brother, Carmen “Butch” Scaperotto.

She was a proud member of St. Anthony of Padua parish for decades, serving on numerous school and church committees, including the Altar and Rosary Society. When she and Tom moved to Poland in 1993, they joined Holy Family Parish and found a welcoming new home.

Contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 2729 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Flo’s family wishes to thank the staff at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, The Inn at Poland Way and Briarfield Manor for their compassionate care over the last eight weeks of her life as she battled congestive heart failure.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, private services were held for the immediate family at Schiavone Funeral Home with Monsignor William J. Connell officiating.

