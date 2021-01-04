Florence Louise Royer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence Louise Royer, 86, of Youngstown, Ohio and previously from Palmyra, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

In accordance to her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. She will be laid to rest beside her husband of 60 years in the West Cemetery in Palmyra, Ohio

Florence, most affectionately known within the family as “Ma” was born in Petersburg, Ohio to John and Dorothy Sheely on November 1, 1934.

She married Raymond Robert “Bob” Royer April 8, 1950.

She worked as a supervisor in the housekeeping department for Greenbriar Center nursing facility in Boardman, Ohio for over 30 years.

Florence is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Royer; son, Robert Royer; two sisters, Jean Harvey and Mary Crothers and one brother, Joseph Sheely.

Florence has been described as a “pleaser”. She lived her life to make all those around her happy. She loved her pets and her family. She never let a day go by without talking to someone in her family, making sure they knew she cared for them and always ending the conversation with “I love you”.

Florence is survived by her daughters, Lindy Huff in Austintown, Ohio, Karen O’Neal and husband, Terry O’Neil in Cleveland, Texas, Cynthia Rubosky and fiancé, Rick Haddock in Jacksonville, Florida and Dolores Menteer in Barberton, Ohio. Florence has ten grandchildren, Bobbi Ann Knaak and husband, Rod in Coos Bay, Oregon, Michael Pilkenton and wife, Cindy, in The Woodlands, Texas, James Terwilliger and wife, Catherine, in Huntsville, Alabama, Kelly Pilkenton Poole and husband, Jody in Madison, Alabama, Christina Terwilliger and fiancé, Greg Raynes in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, William Lewis “Bill” in Niles, Ohio, Cassie Lewis in Alliance, Ohio, Brittany Bullock in Austintown, Ohio, Amber Hallahan in Barberton, Ohio and Brae Menteer and fiancée, Hillary Hartzell in Levittsburg, Ohio. Florence also has 11 great-grandchildren that she loved dearly. She is also survived by her sister, Billie James in North Lima, Ohio; her brother, Gary Sheely and wife, Joanne, in Cortland, New York and her brothers-in-law, Denny and wife, Becky Royer and Darrel Crothers in Buffalo, New York. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to “Angels for Animals” in Canfield, Ohio or your local animal shelter in Florence’s name.

