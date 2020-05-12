Florence “Honey” A. Heilman, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence “Honey” A. Heilman, age 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

She was born October 31, 1933 in Niles, the daughter of Bernard and Florence (White) Doran.

In addition to northeast Ohio, she had also lived in Eufala, Alabama and in Apple Valley, Ohio.

A graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Honey worked at Ohio Lamp and for Hughes Aircraft, among other positions.

When in Alabama, she helped a lot of young couples at her church. When in Apple Valley, she was the person for event planning and also was a volunteer in the kindergarten. She was an amazing seamstress who also quilted, a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and enjoyed gardening.

Precious memories of Honey live on with her four children, Rebecca L. Campbell (Tom) of Westerville, Michael A. Heilman of Bazetta, Patricia H. Ciferno of Howland and Allen Duane Heilman, Jr. (Jennifer) of Eufala, Alabama; 16 grandchildren, Lee Campbell (Christina), Kasey Campbell, Carly Campbell, Sarah Heilman, Shane Heilman, Christopher Ciferno (Stephanie), Nicholas Ciferno (Anna), Alec Ciferno, Caroline Ciferno, Samantha Heilman, Rebecca Rose Heilman, Naomi Heilman and Joseph Heilman, Stephanie Soper, Ben Heilman, Alex Heilman and four great-grandchildren, Max Ciferno, Reese Campbell, Reagan Campbell and Margot Amelia Ciferno

Preceding her in death are her parents; her beloved husband of 59 years, Allen Duane Heilman, Sr., whom she married June 5, 1954 and who passed November 24, 2013; two brothers, Bernard and Kenneth Doran and one sister, Virginia Larson.

Because of the current pandemic, a Funeral Mass will be conducted privately.

Interment will take place at All Souls Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.