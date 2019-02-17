Florence Harmon Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Florence Harmon, 95, passed away at 12:50 a.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Gillette Nursing Home.

She was born in Warren, Ohio, on October 29, 1923, a daughter of Roy and Mary (Faust) Harmon.

Florence lived most of her life on Helen Avenue in Niles and was a self-employed hairdresser, retiring in 1993.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Howland, Protected Home Circle, Garden Club and was a Hospice volunteer.

She enjoyed bowling, sewing, knitting and playing cards.

Florence is survived by three nephews, Melvin (Marilyn) Hockensmith of Howland Township, Jack (Vicki) Hockensmith of Girard and David Williams of Champion Township; niece, Janice Bell of Niles and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth Hockensmith and Adelaide Caventer; three brothers and two nieces, Mary Katherine Yahnert and Beverly Thomas.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences.