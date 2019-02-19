Florence Catherine (Hubert) Gavozzi Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, preceded by 9:30 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, for Florence Catherine (Hubert) Gavozzi, 91, of Boardman, who passed away Saturday evening, February 16, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

Florence will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her loving and strong-willed personality.

She was born February 23, 1927 in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Susanne Hubert and was a life-long area resident.

Florence was a 1945 graduate of Wilson High School and was employed at Dollar Bank, which then became National City for over 30 years and retired in 1989.

Her greatest accomplishment was being a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family.

While her children were attending St. Dominic School, Florence worked in the cafeteria, was the librarian and helped organize the bus transportation for all the school.

She was an active member of St. Dominic Church and participated in the Catholic Daughters, the Rosary & Altar Society and Legion of Mary. Florence also volunteered cleaning the church weekly and at the St. Dominic Soup Kitchen.

Florence had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas, spending time with her grandchildren and cooking and baking for them all her delicious recipes.

Her husband, Theodore “Ted” Gavozzi, whom she married on September 1, 1947 at the former St. Joseph Church in downtown Youngstown passed away on December 23, 2016.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her three children, Ted (Rose Ann) Gavozzi of Canfield, Susan (William) Reed of North Lima and Tom (Gina) Gavozzi of Kent; five grandchildren, Carrie (Tom) Lehman, Nikki (Joseph) Goodspeed, Hollie Kelleher (Chip Hodges), Nicholas Gavozzi and Teddilyn (Troy) Hunter and four great-grandchildren Chase, Sydney, Robinson and Cole along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Florence was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Carl Hubert and two sisters, Wilma Kerchofer and Kay Terihay.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. and Friday morning, February 22, 2019 from 9:00 - 9:25 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Gavozzi Family.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Florence’s name to St. Dominic Church, c/o Soup Kitchen, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

