Florence A. Harvey, Kinsman, Ohio

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence A. Harvey, age 75, of Kinsman, Ohio, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at Boyd’s Kinsman Home in Kinsman, Ohio.



She was born June 11, 1944, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Frank and Florence (Clark) Harvey.



Flo was a resident of Boyd’s Home since it opened in 1971 and enjoyed spending time with her friends and family there.

She worked for many years at Pitmark Services in Kinsman.

Flo enjoyed her weekly bowling league and loved being a part of the senior program at Boyd’s.

She was a long time member of the Kinsman Presbyterian Church.



Flo is survived by a half-sister, Doris Myers of Fowler, Ohio and her family at Boyd’s Home.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a half-sister, Christine Edwards.



Private services will be held and burial of cremated remains will take place in Kinsman Cemetery.



Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

