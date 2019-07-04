Fletcher Collins, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, for Mr. Fletcher Collins, Jr., 98, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, formerly of Youngstown, who entered eternal life Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Mr. Collins was born January 30, 1921, in Stoneworks (Perry County), Alabama, a son of Fletcher, Sr. and Maggie Russell Collins, coming to Youngstown in 1954.

He had been employed with Youngstown Sheet & Tube for 30 years, retiring in 1975.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and while in Chattanooga, attended John Mark Missionary Baptist Church. While at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, he was a devoted Sunday School and Bible Study student.

In 2015, he relocated to Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Fletcher was a United States Army veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, four children, Joseph L. (Sheila) Collins of Columbus, Ohio, Samuel L. Collins and Odailiar (Willie) Hawkins, both of Youngstown and Albert Collins, with whom he made his home in Chattanooga, TN; a sister, Lucille (Robert L.) Williams of Chattanooga, Tennessee; nine grandchildren, Tierre, Tremaine, Antoinne, Andre Collins and Christine Rotan, all of Youngstown, Cavina Collins of Cleveland, Albert, Jr., Crystal and Jayland Collins, all of Chattanooga, Christian Davis of Columbus and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Lee Collins; a daughter, Marilyn Collins; a son, Fletcher Collins; brothers, Willie, Mack, Adair and Edward Collins; a sister, Rosevalle Collins Wright and a grandson, Antoinne Collins.

Friends may call Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.